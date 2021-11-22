Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health launches ‘Lights of Love’ to honor loved ones, provide scholarships

(unsplash.com)
By Laura Harris and WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is providing an opportunity for people in the community to honor a loved one while also helping to make someone’s dreams of becoming a doctor or nurse a reality.

The “Lights of Love” campaign allows those who donate to honor, memorialize or recognize this holiday season.

The money from the “Lights of Love” campaign supports scholarships awarded through the health system’s McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching. The initiative helps fund scholarships to Tidelands Health employees who want to advance their healthcare education and also for high school seniors who want to pursue a healthcare-related degree.

“A donation to Lights of Love truly is a special gift,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “Not only are you honoring an individual who is special to you, but you are also helping our current and future health care heroes further their education to serve our community.”

A minimum $10 tax-deductible donation will illuminate a light on the holiday trees at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common.

Those who wish to donate can honor anyone such as a family member, friend, teacher or frontline healthcare worker.

Donations can be made now through Jan. 15, 2022. CLICK HERE for the donation form or you can call 843-652-8080 for more information.

