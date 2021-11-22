Three-vehicle crash blocks Conway area roadway, one injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway area roadway is blocked Monday morning as crews work a three-vehicle crash.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Marigold Road and Antioch Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the accident, which was dispatched at 6:45 a.m., has blocked all lanes of travel.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

