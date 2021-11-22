South Carolina man indicted in death of Big Stone Gap officer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A South Carolina man is facing charges after the shooting death of Michael Chandler, a Big Stone Gap police officer.

A special grand jury handed up a 13 count indictment today against 33-year-old Michael White. White was served the indictment Monday at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police say he was being held there on a probation violation prior to his new charges.

Police say Officer Michael Chandler was on patrol when he responded to a welfare check at around 4 a.m. on November 13, in the 2500 block of Orr Street.

Officer Chandler encountered White in the driveway, and White allegedly shot Chandler during this encounter. A Wise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on scene to find Officer Chandler unconscious in a ditch. His patrol car was still on scene, and White allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Officer Chandler succumbed to his injuries later that night.

White is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in the officer’s death, including:

· Aggravated murder of a police officer (18.2-31),

· 2nd degree murder (18.2-33),

· One felony count of shooting in the commission of murder (18.2-53),

· One felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury (18.2-56.1),

· One felony of discharging a firearm in a public place (18.2-280),

· One felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance with the intent to distribute,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One felony count of shooting in commission of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm

· One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct

He is currently being held without bond.

White is scheduled for an arraignment related to his probation violation on Tuesday at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

