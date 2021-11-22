‘Prices went up everywhere’: Families dish out more cash for Thanksgiving meals this year

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans about 14% more this year, the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said.

The uptick in prices has caused many families to think carefully about their budget this year. Some grocery stores, like Boulineau’s in North Myrtle Beach, are keeping their prices stable.

“Prices went up everywhere, and yes, turkey did take a hike. But we kept ours the same. We felt like we should this year,” said Boulineau’s manager Charmaine Conklin.

The South Carolina Farm Bureau reports that the average price for a Thanksgiving meal this year is around $53. The cost is based on Farm Bureau shoppers who checked prices for turkey, cranberries, dinner rolls, and other staples in stores from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8.

Officials said economic disruptions and supply chain issues are causing the rise in prices.

For locals, adapting to prices is all they can do.

“Everything rises with inflations. Food will be bound to go up eventually, just not at the inflation that is currently going,” said grocery shopper Jonathan Coleman

Buyers are busy trying to find ways to save money during the holidays.

“My family always does Honey Baked Ham, so the prices don’t normally change,” said Coleman.

The annual inflation rate is the highest in the United States since 2008.

