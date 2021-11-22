Submit a Tip
Pee Dee man wins $30K on lottery’s new ‘Spin’ show, plans to take vacation

Charlie B. was the first contestant on ‘THE BIG SPIN LIVE’ show Sunday night.
Charlie B. was the first contestant on 'THE BIG SPIN LIVE' show Sunday night.(Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is $30,000 richer after his appearance on the South Carolina Education Lottery’s new ‘Spin’ show.

The lucky winner, only identified as Charlie B., was the first contestant on ‘THE BIG SPIN LIVE’ show Sunday night.

Officials said Charlie matched a ‘SPIN’ prize on a $2 THE BIG SPIN scratch-off he purchased at The Market Express #320 on W. Carolina Avenue in Hartsville.

Charlie had the ticket scanned at a local lottery retailer and found out he was going be on ‘THE BIG SPIN LIVE’ show, which premiered on the lottery’s YouTube channel over the weekend.

“I’m not nervous,” Charlie said before taking his spin to win anywhere from $10,000 up to $100,000. “My wife’s more excited than I am, but she gets excited over $10,” he joked.

Charlie said that he and wife plan to take a vacation, adding that the lottery win is a blessing.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, 15 lotto players will get a chance to spin the big prize wheel.

Click here for more information on the ‘THE BIG SPIN LIVE.’

