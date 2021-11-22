Local Myrtle Beach woman to be featured as Dolly Parton on E!’s Clash of the Cover Bands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’ve ever visited Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach, chances are you’ve seen Karen Hester as Dolly Parton.

We loved learning about her once in a lifetime opportunity to compete on E!’s new show Clash of the Cover Bands. Come along with us as we learn about her journey. Plus, we’ll catch up with Charlotte Jones of Sew Biz who designs every outfit she wears.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.