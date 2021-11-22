Submit a Tip
Inmate accuses Charleston Co. deputy of excessive force during 2019 arrest

Booking photo of Rodney Smalls on Nov. 14, 2019. Smalls claims to have suffered severe fractures to both sides of his face and head.(Charleston County Jail)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate housed by the South Carolina Department of Corrections is suing the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, alleging excessive force.

Rodney Smalls is currently serving a seven-year sentence on five drug charges.

Smalls ran from deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office during a chase on Nov. 14, 2019, according to the lawsuit. While hiding on a house’s porch, Smalls claims he was struck in the face with what he believed to be a deputy’s flashlight.

The deputy was identified in the lawsuit as James Carter, III. Smalls claim to have suffered facial fractures from the assault. The lawsuit also alleges that Carter bragged about the injuries he created.

Smalls faced many charges in relation to the incident, although several of them were dismissed. He is projected to be released in 2023.

A spokesperson for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the department is aware of the filing but does not comment on pending litigation.

