Gifting with Conrad Farms at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Conrad Farms at Coastal Grand Mall is a labor of love. They are the ultimate local gift shop with something for everyone on your list.

From Christmas decor to food items, and so much more. They even make customizable gift baskets with anything you want. Just over the past two weeks, owner Michael Conrad has already made over 200 baskets for the holiday season.

Come along with us as we learn how it’s done and do a little shopping ourselves!

