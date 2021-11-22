Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden receives official White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C.

The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House Monday. The tree was grown in Ashe County, North Carolina.

A National Guard mother herself, Dr. Biden welcomed the tree with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree is a 18 1/2 -foot Fraser fir from Jefferson in Ashe County, North Carolina.

First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House...
First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House Monday. The tree was grown in Ashe County, North Carolina.(CBS Newspath)

Last week, a large tree that was grown at Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, in Ashe County, was chopped down and harvested. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be presented to First Lady

Three other trees from the farm will also be along for the ride to be displayed in other rooms of the White House.

More than 30 states compete to display their Christmas tree at the White House.

After winning, representatives from the President’s staff came down to pick out the 30-year Frazier Fir, which is native to the area.

“It’s the ultimate prize for what you’ve done, spent, all your time. And you’re getting recognized by the whole country,” Rusty Estes said.

White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. harvested, to be delivered this weekend
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. harvested, to be delivered this weekend(WBTV)

Related: White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time

Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

Rusty Estes said he has been growing Christmas trees on the side of the mountain in Ashe County for decades.

But this day, was pretty special.

“You cannot use words to describe how you feel,” Estes said.

The tree will be hauled up in a refrigerated trailer before being presented to First Lady Jill Biden before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a wonderful day for us,” Rusty Estes said. “We grow the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County. This is the 14th time a grower in North Carolina was selected to present a Christmas tree to the First Lady.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
1 hurt in crash involving motorcycle in Aynor
Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee

Latest News

.
Bennettsville police officer fired following incident with suspect in custody; SLED investigating
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death