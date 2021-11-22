First Lady Jill Biden receives official White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C.

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House Monday. The tree was grown in Ashe County, North Carolina.

A National Guard mother herself, Dr. Biden welcomed the tree with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree is a 18 1/2 -foot Fraser fir from Jefferson in Ashe County, North Carolina.

Last week, a large tree that was grown at Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, in Ashe County, was chopped down and harvested. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Three other trees from the farm will also be along for the ride to be displayed in other rooms of the White House.

More than 30 states compete to display their Christmas tree at the White House.

After winning, representatives from the President’s staff came down to pick out the 30-year Frazier Fir, which is native to the area.

“It’s the ultimate prize for what you’ve done, spent, all your time. And you’re getting recognized by the whole country,” Rusty Estes said.

White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. harvested, to be delivered this weekend (WBTV)

Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

Rusty Estes said he has been growing Christmas trees on the side of the mountain in Ashe County for decades.

But this day, was pretty special.

“You cannot use words to describe how you feel,” Estes said.

The tree will be hauled up in a refrigerated trailer before being presented to First Lady Jill Biden before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a wonderful day for us,” Rusty Estes said. “We grow the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County. This is the 14th time a grower in North Carolina was selected to present a Christmas tree to the First Lady.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

