FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and rain chances today lead to a midweek chill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re heading out to the door to a foggy start with patchy dense fog for many of you this morning, especially near the beaches. Temperatures are mild ahead of the cold front and unfortunately cloudy skies will be sticking around for today.

Cloudy, cooler and damp today. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and a few downpours today. Models continue to suggest the main arrival of the rain to come through inland areas this morning and approach the beaches as we head into the middle of the day and through the early evening hours. Latest model data continues to suggests a little more rainfall for inland locations today, bumping the rain chance for inland areas up to 60%. Regardless, it’s a cloudy, cooler and damp type of Monday to start the week.

Rain chances return today with the best chances inland. (WMBF)

As the cold front pushes through, temperatures behind the cold front will quickly fall! We will go from the upper 50s to lower 60s today to the low-mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Winds will remain breezy throughout the night and the wind chill will be a big factor for many of you Tuesday morning. Look for the wind chill to make it feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s as you head out the door on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will remain cold with the lower 40s for highs! Yikes!

It's a cold windy morning on Tuesday! It will feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s. (WMBF)

The coldest temperatures will even last into early Wednesday morning, where a frost and freeze is likely across the beaches. This would be the first one of the season as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s inland and the lower 30s on the beaches. Highs Wednesday will rebound into the lower 50s. By Thanksgiving, we’re looking at highs in the lower 60s.

It's a cold middle of the week but we do turn seasonable for Thursday. (WMBF)

