Drinks with Danyel: Ways to help out Help4Kids this Holiday Season
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -There is a great need for help this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Help4Kids & Backpack Buddies wants to make sure all kids have a great Holiday Season.
They are taking donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We learned more about how you can help from one of their volunteers.
For more information give them a call at 843-651-4310.
