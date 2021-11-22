Submit a Tip
Drinks with Danyel: Ways to help out Help4Kids this Holiday Season

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -There is a great need for help this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Help4Kids & Backpack Buddies wants to make sure all kids have a great Holiday Season.

They are taking donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We learned more about how you can help from one of their volunteers.

For more information give them a call at 843-651-4310.

