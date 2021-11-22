Submit a Tip
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway

Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.

The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.

The patrol says that it’s still processing the scene and that the collision remains under investigation.

This story has been corrected to show that three people were taken to hospitals, not two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

