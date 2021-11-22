Crash involving motorcycle, UTV leaves one dead in Pee Dee

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcycle and a UTV were involved in a deadly crash Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Calhoun Road, SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said. At the time of the crash, both the motorcycle and the UTV were traveling westbound.

Collins confirmed the motorcyclist was killed after striking the UTV in the rear.

According to Collins, the driver of the UTV was not injured.

The name of the motorcyclist is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

