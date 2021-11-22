Submit a Tip
Bennettsville police officer fired following incident with suspect in custody; SLED investigating

(The T&D)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville police officer is off the force after the department said there was an incident with a suspect while in custody.

The Bennettsville Police Department stated that Police Chief Kevin Miller immediately put officer Jalen Hilton on administrative leave without pay after the incident. The police department has not given specifics on what happened between Hilton and the suspect.

Miller also contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to review the incident, while the Bennettsville Police Department conducted its own investigation for violations of departmental policy by Hilton.

On Monday, Hilton turned himself into SLED agents and he was terminated from the Bennettsville Police Department.

“Chief Miller wants the citizens of Bennettsville to know he believes in transparency and holding each and every officer accountable for their actions. We must not only police the public but police ourselves,” the police department stated in a press release.

Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show that Hilton had been with the Bennettsville Police Department since December 2020.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to get more information on the incident and investigation into Miller.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

