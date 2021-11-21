Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in downtown Charleston Sunday morning.

Officers say at a demonstration at White Point Garden a protester, who was part of the demonstration, exchanged words with a member of a counter-protest group and reported he had been intentionally spit on during the exchange. Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says 71-year-old Jerome Smalls was charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

Wolfsen says the second person charged was 31-year-old Justin Hunt of Summerville. Wolfsen says Hunt was identified as the organizer of a demonstration at Marion Square Park and violated the city’s First Amendment Demonstration ordinance by leading the group in a march down King Street. Hunt was charged with violation of the first amendment ordinance.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.