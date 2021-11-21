Submit a Tip
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston

The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in downtown Charleston Sunday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in downtown Charleston Sunday morning.

Officers say at a demonstration at White Point Garden a protester, who was part of the demonstration, exchanged words with a member of a counter-protest group and reported he had been intentionally spit on during the exchange. Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says 71-year-old Jerome Smalls was charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

Wolfsen says the second person charged was 31-year-old Justin Hunt of Summerville. Wolfsen says Hunt was identified as the organizer of a demonstration at Marion Square Park and violated the city’s First Amendment Demonstration ordinance by leading the group in a march down King Street. Hunt was charged with violation of the first amendment ordinance.

