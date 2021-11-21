NFL star Darius Leonard offers Thanksgiving meals to hometown of Lake View

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - Throughout his NFL career, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has never shied away from giving back to his hometown of Lake View.

That spirit was no different on Saturday, as his foundation hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Leonard couldn’t personally attend due to the NFL’s COVID-19 restrictions, so his close friends and family took care of the event.

His mother, Linette, and her crew spent the whole afternoon preparing for the giveaway. There were dozens of bags filled with canned foods, stuffing and other goodies.

Boxes arrived early with turkeys ready to be served as volunteers prepared cars to line up to receive their free meals.

Raymond Foxworth said giving back to the Lake View community means everything to Leonard.

“Lake View is a family community and he prides himself on giving back. He was once one of these kids who didn’t have anything. So he wants to show them that somebody does care,” said Foxworth, who works as Leonard’s manager.

The giveaway was served to families that can’t afford a meal on Thanksgiving, but the wait was more than worth it to put a full meal on the table,

“He comes back and he gives and I like that,” said Lake View resident Beatrice Ford.

In less than 30 minutes volunteers gave away 100 meals for 100 families.

“We just say thank you, thank you, thank you,″ said Lake View resident Josephine Gilchrist.

The event is already being planned to take place again next year.

