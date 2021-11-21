Submit a Tip
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal

Matthew Whitlow jumped out of the truck mid-parade and got down on one knee
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Concord held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

But the star of the show wasn’t the floats decked out with red or green, or even Santa himself.

It was the Midland firefighter who proposed to his girlfriend during the parade. Matthew Ford jumped out of the truck mid-parade and got down on one knee.

She said yes!

“My heart was pumping. I was just getting more and more anxious the closer I was getting to the house, and when I knelt down, I felt like I was shaking all over. I was so nervous,” Ford said.

The happy couple has known each other for 10 years.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: SCHSL quarterfinals, SCISA state finals scores and highlights

