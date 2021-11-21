Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island

A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night(Michael Brown)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Three condos and one home on Bald Head Island are destroyed after a fire on Saturday night.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island. Officials say a strong wind caused the fire to spread to nearby structures and threaten the surrounding area.

Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were lost as a result of the fire.

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety was assisted by crews and equipment from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The Village says EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded.

Crews fight the flames on Bald Head Island
Crews fight the flames on Bald Head Island(Michael Brown)

The fire was partially contained around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and fully contained around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. A fireguard is on the scene Sunday morning to monitor the area and suppress rekindling.

“The Village wishes to thank all the area agencies who assisted in the efforts to suppress and contain this fire. The Village also expresses its gratitude to Bald Head Island Transportation, Inc. for their assistance in transporting crews and equipment on the ferries and barge,” the village said in a press release Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in...
Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in S.C. home
A boutique investment firm specialized in income-producing residential and commercial real...
Company transforming Grand Strand hotels, motels into affordable housing
Claire Coward Allen
Dillon County woman arrested for fraudulent tax filings
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: SCHSL quarterfinals, SCISA state finals scores and highlights

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
Today's Weather
FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds today before a powerful cold front brings big changes to the area
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim