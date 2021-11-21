Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds today before a powerful cold front brings big changes to the area

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures and increasing clouds are in store for the second half of the weekend before big changes arrive heading into Monday. Temperatures today will warm into the middle 60s this afternoon as clouds steadily increase from our west.

Today's Weather
Today's Weather(WMBF)

Looking ahead into Monday, an approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and a few stray downpours. So far, the main timeline of the rain looks to arrive for the first half of the day, before steadily tapering off around sunset tomorrow. A 30% chance of rain is on the way, with potentially higher coverage for inland areas near the Pee Dee. Winds will also be breezy and gusty at times, especially as the cold front is traveling through the area tomorrow night.

Rain Chances Tomorrow
Rain Chances Tomorrow(WMBF)

By Monday night and Tuesday morning, cold and gusty conditions are looking likely, with wind chill values near 20s and low 30s for many. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to make it out of the 40s, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Tuesday Morning Wind Chill
Tuesday Morning Wind Chill(WMBF)

These cold temperatures will even last into early Wednesday morning, where a frost and freeze is likely across the beaches, the first one so far this season, By Thanksgiving, temperatures will start off cold through the morning before eventually warming into the low 60s for highs through black Friday.

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(WMBF)

