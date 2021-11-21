Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling said firefighters were called to the Beach Cove Resort on 4800 South Ocean Boulevard for reports of the blaze.

Dowling also said the fire was confined to the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated.

No injuries were reported.

