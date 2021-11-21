Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort

Submit a Tip
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city spokesperson. No injures were reported.(City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling said firefighters were called to the Beach Cove Resort on 4800 South Ocean Boulevard for reports of the blaze.

Dowling also said the fire was confined to the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated.

No injuries were reported.

