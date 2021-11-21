Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina University marching band invited to play at London New Year’s Day Parade

The Chanticleer Regiment, CCU's marching band, was invited to play at the 2022-23 London New...
The Chanticleer Regiment, CCU's marching band, was invited to play at the 2022-23 London New Year's Day Parade. Several university and London city officials made the announcement Saturday.(Coastal Carolina University Edwards College of Humanities & Fine Arts / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’ll be London calling next year for one group of Chanticleers!

The Chanticleer Regiment, Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, was formally invited Saturday to play in next year’s London New Year’s Day Parade.

The invite was presented by university officials from the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, as well as CCU president Dr. Michael Benson.

London New Year’s Day Parade founder Bob Bone and Steve Summers, chairman of the London Mayor’s Association, also made the trip from the U.K. to extend the invitation.

Happy game day! During this morning’s tailgate, the Chanticleer Regiment received the surprise of a lifetime! They...

Posted by Coastal Carolina University Edwards College of Humanities & Fine Arts on Saturday, November 20, 2021

The band is currently accepting donations to help with the overseas trip. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in...
Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in S.C. home
A boutique investment firm specialized in income-producing residential and commercial real...
Company transforming Grand Strand hotels, motels into affordable housing
Claire Coward Allen
Dillon County woman arrested for fraudulent tax filings
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: SCHSL quarterfinals, SCISA state finals scores and highlights

Latest News

.
Brookgreen Gardens preparing for annual Nights of a Thousand Candles
Darius Leonard hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in Lake View
Darius Leonard hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in Lake View
.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
NFL player Darius Leonard Annual Thanksgiving giveaway
NFL star Darius Leonard offers Thanksgiving meals to hometown of Lake View