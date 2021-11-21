Coastal Carolina University marching band invited to play at London New Year’s Day Parade

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’ll be London calling next year for one group of Chanticleers!

The Chanticleer Regiment, Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, was formally invited Saturday to play in next year’s London New Year’s Day Parade.

The invite was presented by university officials from the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, as well as CCU president Dr. Michael Benson.

London New Year’s Day Parade founder Bob Bone and Steve Summers, chairman of the London Mayor’s Association, also made the trip from the U.K. to extend the invitation.

The band is currently accepting donations to help with the overseas trip. Click here for more information.

