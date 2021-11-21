Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 hurt in crash involving motorcycle in Aynor

(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aynor on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Maple Street and 7th Avenue at around 12:07 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if they were driving the motorcycle or the other vehicle involved.

Traffic is also blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aynor Police Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in...
Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in S.C. home
A boutique investment firm specialized in income-producing residential and commercial real...
Company transforming Grand Strand hotels, motels into affordable housing
A rendering shows the 50 condos planned for the Kingston Lake area of Conway.
Kingston Landing to bring new condos, restaurants, brewery to Conway Riverwalk
Claire Coward Allen
Dillon County woman arrested for fraudulent tax filings
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Darius Leonard hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in Lake View
Darius Leonard hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in Lake View
.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
The Chanticleer Regiment, CCU's marching band, was invited to play at the 2022-23 London New...
Coastal Carolina University marching band invited to play at London New Year’s Day Parade