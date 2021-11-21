1 hurt in crash involving motorcycle in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aynor on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Maple Street and 7th Avenue at around 12:07 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if they were driving the motorcycle or the other vehicle involved.

Traffic is also blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aynor Police Department are investigating.

