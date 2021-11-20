Submit a Tip
Tigers Run Past No. 10 Wake Forest on Senior Day, 48-27

Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) blows a kiss to the Tigers student section after scoring a...
Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) blows a kiss to the Tigers student section after scoring a touchdown against Wake Forest during third-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | Sideline Carolina)
By Maurice D. WIlliams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (ClemsonTigers.com) – The Clemson Tigers (8-3, 6-2 ACC) sent its senior class out with an undefeated home record over the last four years with a 48-27 win over No. 13/12/10 Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC) on Senior Day in front of a crowd of 81,048. It was Clemson’s 34th consecutive home win, extending the nation’s longest active home winning streak and the longest streak in school history.

A trio of underclassmen stood out for the Tigers offensively in running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace and wide receiver Beaux Collins. Pace romped for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, while Shipley accounted for 175 all-purpose yards (112 rushing, 18 receiving, 45 kickoff return), two rushing touchdowns, and also added a passing touchdown to Davis Allen. Collins added 137 yards and a score on four catches from his high school teammate, DJ Uiagalelei, including a spectacular one-handed grab - one of two receptions of 50-plus yards for Collins on the day.

Clemson’s defense recorded 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, broke up ten passes, and forced three turnovers while holding Wake Forest to just 36 yards rushing on 31 carries. Clemson outgained the Demon Deacons 543-406 and averaged 7.3 yards per play.

Clemson came out in the second half and scored 31 points highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Collins, which Collins caught with one hand while being defended by a Wake Forest player. Pace would account for two of the touchdowns with runs of eight and two yards. Kicker B.T. Potter added three second-half points and Shipley would record his second touchdown run of the afternoon in the second half.

Wake Forest scored 17 points in the second half on a 31-yard field goal and a rushing touchdown by Quinton Cooley, and a receiving touchdown by Blake Whiteheart.

Potter kicked a season-long 50-yard field goal in the opening quarter to give the Tigers the early 3-0 lead. The field goal was Potter’s sixth of his career from 50 yards or more, giving him sole possession of the school record for career 50-yard field goals, shared previously with Chris Gardocki (1988-90) and Donald Igwebuike (1981-84).

After eluding two near-sacks, Uiagalelei connected with Collins down the right sideline for a 52-yard reception to set up first-and-goal at the seven-yard line for the Tigers. Shipley dived over the top four plays later to cap the nine-play, 77-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put Clemson up 10-0 early.

After the Tigers’ defense held deep in its territory, Wake Forest got on the board following a 23-yard field goal by Nick Sciba.

The Tigers answered the Demon Deacons score with an 11-play, 71-yard drive, which ended with Shipley throwing a jump pass to tight end Davis Allen to extend the lead to 17-3. Christian Turner would score a touchdown from one-yard out to pull the Demon Deacons to a 17-10 deficit at the half.

In the loss, Sam Hartman finished with 312 yards passing, a touchdown, and an interception for Wake Forest.

Clemson will conclude its 2021 regular-season slate and renew its in-state rivalry next Saturday when the Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

