Midtown Bojangles wrapped in Panthers’ black, blue to celebrate team, will donate portion of sales to Levine Children’s Hospital

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Bojangles is honoring the home football team this weekend all while giving back to a good cause.

The business on E. Third Street in Midtown has its building wrapped in Carolina Panthers back and blue through Sunday.

Plus, 20 percent of the day’s sales will be donated to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital.

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to play host to the Washington Football Team.

It’s happening: Cam Newton will start for the Panthers against Washington Football Team

Ticket prices jump after Cam Newton’s return

Not only will quarterback Cam Newton be back in the starting lineup, bringing excitement to the fanbase, but Sunday’s game will also mark the return of former head coach Ron Rivera.

“This city is buzzing with excitement to see some familiar faces on the field while cheering on the Panthers, and so are we,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “We hope to keep that excitement going through Sunday with our spirited store and by giving Panthers fans the opportunity to give back to children in our community – a cause near and dear to the team’s heart – by tailgating with Bojangles.”

“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game

The Bojangles will remove the wrap on Monday, Nov. 22, to comply with local signage regulations, electing to leave it up just long enough to celebrate the team and raise money for a great cause.

“Be the legend of the tailgate by showing up with Bojangles,” added Woodward, “and give back to a renowned children’s hospital while cheering on the Panthers to a victory this Sunday. It’s a win-win-win.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

