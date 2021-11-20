McCall throws 5 TDs in return, Coastal Carolina tops Texas State on Senior Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Coastal Carolina’s seniors looked to make the most out of their final game at Brooks Stadium, Grayson McCall was looking to make up for lost time.

The sophomore quarterback threw for all five of Coastal’s touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Texas State on Saturday, keeping the Chanticleers (9-2) on pace in the Sun Belt East.

McCall had missed the past two games with what was described as an “upper-body injury.” He finished out his first game back with 319 yards through the air, connecting with senior Jaivion Heiligh 10 times for 101 yards and one of his touchdowns.

McCall found Heiligh and fellow senior Kameron Brown early in the first half to give Coastal a 14-0 cushion early on. Brown would go on to catch another score early in the third quarter.

Texas State (3-8) seemed to be a team that wouldn’t quite go away early, though. The Bobcats scored 14 unanswered points in less than two minutes late in the second quarter, including a 54-yard touchdown run by Calvin Hill as time expired, to tie the game at halftime.

The two teams traded scores in the third quarter, Coastal then marched down for a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending with McCall finding senior Isaiah Likely in the end zone to pull ahead. The Chanticleer defense also responded in kind, keeping the Bobcats and scoreless through the remainder of the game following that touchdown.

TURNING POINT

Up 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter, the Chants were able to put the game out of reach when McCall found Tyson Mobley on a 39-yard touchdown strike. It just was the sophomore’s second touchdown all season, the last coming in a Sept. 25 win over UMass.

SENIOR SHOUTOUTS

Other seniors made the most of their final appearance on the “Surf Turf.”

Shermari Jones led all Coastal running backs with 96 yards on 23 carries on the day.

Linebacker Silas Kelly led the defense with 11 total tackles, while cohorts Teddy Gallagher and C.J. Brewer came up with seven and five, respectively. Brewer also had a sack in the win.

STILL IN THE HUNT

Coastal’s win keeps them at pace with division leader Appalachian State in the Sun Belt East with the division still yet to be decided.

The Mountaineers could clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win over Troy on Saturday. That game kicked off following the Coastal-Texas State game.

A loss to the Trojans would continue to give App State the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win over Coastal.

RARE MISS

Coastal kicker Massimo Biscardi missed his first field goal of the year, coming up short on a 49-yard attempt near halftime that eventually set up Hill’s touchdown run on the next Texas State possession.

SPECIAL GUEST

Competitive eating champion and world record holder Joey Chestnut made an appearance at Brooks Stadium during Saturday’s game.

The 🐐 @joeyjaws getting some love during the game. pic.twitter.com/ExINpL08HU — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) November 20, 2021

UP NEXT

The Chants wrap up the regular season next Saturday at South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

