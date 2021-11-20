Submit a Tip
Funeral arrangements announced for late Horry County Fire Rescue battalion chief

Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a longtime member.

The department announced the death of Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz Thursday morning.

Per an obituary released by Burroughs Funeral Home, a funeral for Cyganiewicz is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Beach Church, located on 557 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

The family will also receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday at Burroughs Funeral Home, on 3558 Old Kings Highway in Murrell Inlet.

Officials said Cyganiewicz was a volunteer with Horry County for several years before becoming a career member in 1993.

Cyganiewicz served as chief investigator with the HCFR Investigation Unit and most recently was promoted to battalion chief.

“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Cyganiewicz’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

A cause of death was not released.

The family requests memorial contributions be made out to the Horry County Firefighter’s Relief Fund.

