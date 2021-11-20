FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool weekend ahead of major changes into the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold start to our day, we’ll see pleasant temperatures and sunny skies throughout the rest of the weekend. Despite our frigid start to the day, highs this afternoon will warm to around the low to middle 60s for most. While the sunshine will make things feel a little bit better, the cold breeze from the north will make things feel more brisk throughout the day.

Today's Highs (WMBF)

Don’t forget tonight is the Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Market Common! Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, so it is certainly a good idea to make sure you’re dressed appropriately and warmly. We’ll continue on the dry trend throughout tonight as well.

Tree Lighting Ceremony - The Market Common (WMBF)

Tomorrow’s forecast features another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, tomorrow afternoon’s highs will actually climb into the middle and upper 60s, making a spectacular end to the weekend.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

By Monday, we will be tracking a powerful cold front that will bring big changes to the area. As the cold front slides through, expect a few stray showers and gusty winds. Monday night and into Tuesday morning is when cold air will rush into the entire region. We’re looking at the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills Tuesday morning are only going to be in the 20s, day time highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s, and frost is likely across the beaches by Wednesday morning.

Big Changes Monday (WMBF)

