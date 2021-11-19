Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘We aren’t letting up’: Tidelands Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tidelands Heath has reached an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19.
Tidelands Heath has reached an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Heath has reached an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The health system announced Friday they have administered their 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re proud to have administered this vaccine to tens of thousands of people across our region – everyone from first responders and teachers to concertgoers at Carolina Country Music Fest and athletes at Coastal Carolina University,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “Vaccination is the key to keeping people healthy and protected from COVID-19. That’s all the motivation we need to step up and do whatever it takes to administer this vaccine safely and efficiently.”

Tidelands Health operates three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties, administering first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“While we mark this milestone in our vaccination efforts, we aren’t letting up,” Resetar said.

Click here to find a Tidelands Health vaccination site near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Florence robbery suspect
Police: Armed robbery suspect held up Florence store, forced clerk into bathroom

Latest News

Despite vaccines being readily available and fewer restrictions in place, doctors are still...
Doctors urge public to take COVID-19 precautions during holiday season
COVID-19 Holiday Safety
COVID-19 Holiday Safety
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
As the holiday season approaches, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
DHEC encouraging South Carolinians to get vaccinated, take precautions for holidays