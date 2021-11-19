‘We aren’t letting up’: Tidelands Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Heath has reached an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The health system announced Friday they have administered their 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re proud to have administered this vaccine to tens of thousands of people across our region – everyone from first responders and teachers to concertgoers at Carolina Country Music Fest and athletes at Coastal Carolina University,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “Vaccination is the key to keeping people healthy and protected from COVID-19. That’s all the motivation we need to step up and do whatever it takes to administer this vaccine safely and efficiently.”

Tidelands Health operates three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties, administering first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“While we mark this milestone in our vaccination efforts, we aren’t letting up,” Resetar said.

Click here to find a Tidelands Health vaccination site near you.

