Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UofSC announces plans to continue tuition freeze

File photo of UofSC campus
File photo of UofSC campus(Live 5/File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina says it will continue its three-year-long tuition freeze for the 2022-2023 academic year.

School officials announced the freeze Friday, instead of June when the budget is typically finalized, saying that the timing will help students plan for the future.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” said Interim President Harris Pastides “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

Undergraduate tuition for in-state students will remain at $6,344 a semester and $16, 964 for non-resident students.

For more information, visit the UofSC tuition and aid page.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Organizers of Myrtle Beach Truck Week say they're willing to work with the city's new noise...
Myrtle Beach Truck Week returns to the Grand Strand, organizers willing to work around noise ordinance

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
State grand jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh