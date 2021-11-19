Submit a Tip
Tips to keep your information safe while holiday shopping

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holiday shopping season ramps up, experts are urging the public to be aware of hackers, scammers and online thieves.

If you plan to shop online, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has some tips to keep your information safe online.

First up, before making any online purchases, make sure the device you’re using to shop is up-to-date. You should also make sure your passwords are strong.

Before providing personal or financial information, experts say to check the website’s privacy policy. Also, sure you understand how your information will be stored and used.

Experts also stress to think about how you’re searching online. Are you searching from home on public Wi-Fi? How are you finding the deals? Are you clicking on links in emails? Are Going to trusted vendors?

If it looks suspicious, it probably is!

The Better Business Bureau says there’s a simple way to make sure the site is secure.

“Look in that right have corner at that URL box, look for the https. That ‘s’ stands for secure and that way you know if it has a security inscription on it,” said Renee Stanley Wikstrom with the Better Business Bureau.

You can also report any kind of scam to the Better Business Bureau by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

