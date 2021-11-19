Submit a Tip
State grand jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh

The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
The state attorney general's office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh Friday.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against Alex Murdaugh Friday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued five indictments totaling 27 counts. The indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

The charges come from five different counties in South Carolina with respect to alleged schemes the Murdaugh tried to “defraud victims of and therefore launder” more than $4 million.

The first indictment comes from Bamberg County where Murdaugh is charged with four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and one count of computer crime. Wilson says the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $792,000.00.

The second indictment is out of Orangeburg County where Murdaugh is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crime and forgery. Wilson says the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $125,000.00.

An indictment out of Colleton County charges Murdaugh with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and computer crime. Wilson says the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $70,000.

In the fourth indictment, out of Beaufort County, Murdaugh is charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretense, three counts of money laundering and three counts of computer crime. Wilson says the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $3,483,431.95.

In a fifth indictment, from Allendale County, Murdaugh is charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and two counts of computer crime. Wilson says the indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $383,056.14.

