Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Retired race horse found shot to death in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired race horse was found shot to...
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired race horse was found shot to death.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a retired race horse was found shot to death.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says ‘Deuces Take Em’ was killed November 14 between 7:45 and 10 a.m. at a farm off Sierra Road in York.

The sheriff’s office says the horse was worth up to $10,000.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the YCSO at (803) 628-3059.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Florence robbery suspect
Police: Armed robbery suspect held up Florence store, forced clerk into bathroom

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
A riverfront project, including condominiums, a brewhouse, restaurant and retail space won...
Condominium, brewery in Conway get green light from Community Appearance Board