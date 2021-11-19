Proposed changes to Horry County Council districts could cost Carolina Forest seats

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From four intersecting districts all taking a piece of the unincorporated Carolina Forest area, to one unified county council seat.

It’s just one of the proposed changes based on new redistricting maps just released by the Horry County Government.

Every 10 years, census maps are redrawn as populations shift, grow or change, causing districts from the South Carolina State House to local county government to change with it.

Carolina Forest, one of the fastest-growing spots in one of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina, is no exception.

“So when the maps came out yesterday afternoon, we are very concerned to be reduced to as one unincorporated body,” said Carole van Sickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association.

She said many neighbors have concerns with the proposed maps.

As an organization, van Sickler said they haven’t made up their mind just yet - but having four county council members looking after their interests has served them well in the past.

“This will affect our representation through the Horry County planning commission, Horry County council, and the school board,” she said.

Horry County Council member Dennis DiSabato currently represents part of Carolina Forest now serving District 3, and says he’s on board with the proposed changes.

“I think it makes sense to have one unified voice for the district,” he said. “Take all of Myrtle Beach and put it in one district. Take all of Carolina Forest and put it in one district. That way you wouldn’t have two council members who have to separate distinct communities that sometimes the views didn’t align.”

The next redistricting committee meeting is on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.