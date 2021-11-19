Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Partial lunar eclipse seen across Grand Strand

The longest partial lunar eclipse this century was seen across most of North America, and the...
The longest partial lunar eclipse this century was seen across most of North America, and the Grand Strand was no exception!(Source: Cyndie Jackson)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Stargazers were treated to a rare sight early Friday morning.

The longest partial lunar eclipse this century was seen across most of North America, and the Grand Strand was no exception!

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon.

Because they are not totally aligned, only a part of the Moon’s surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.

Several WMBF News viewers shared photos they snapped of Friday’s astronomical event.

