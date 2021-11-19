PHOTOS: Partial lunar eclipse seen across Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Stargazers were treated to a rare sight early Friday morning.

The longest partial lunar eclipse this century was seen across most of North America, and the Grand Strand was no exception!

A big thanks to Chris for the photos of the Lunar Eclipse here in the Grand Strand this morning. @wmbfnews #scwx pic.twitter.com/NXgGdT26Xh — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) November 19, 2021

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon.

Because they are not totally aligned, only a part of the Moon’s surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.

Several WMBF News viewers shared photos they snapped of Friday’s astronomical event.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.