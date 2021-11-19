PHOTOS: Partial lunar eclipse seen across Grand Strand
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Stargazers were treated to a rare sight early Friday morning.
The longest partial lunar eclipse this century was seen across most of North America, and the Grand Strand was no exception!
A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon.
Because they are not totally aligned, only a part of the Moon’s surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.
Several WMBF News viewers shared photos they snapped of Friday’s astronomical event.
