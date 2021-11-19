Old Time Pottery Launches Holiday Big-Hearted Bins Campaign

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Old Time Pottery, the home décor and outdoor superstore, will partner with senior centers located near each Old Time Pottery location for the annual Holiday Big-Hearted Bins campaign. Beginning this week through mid-December, Old Time Pottery aims to make the holidays a little brighter through donations of essential supplies and Christmas décor.

With over 95,000 Christmas Trees, 4,000,000 ornaments, 37,000,000 lights,100,000 feet of garland and millions of other holiday décor items, shoppers will save time & money this Christmas season by getting everything you need at your one-stop-holiday-shop. At checkout customers will be given the chance to purchase discounted items such as bath accessories, bedding and blankets, cooking supplies, cleaning supplies and storage items. Additionally, donation cards featuring supporting customers will be available at each checkout register. These donation cards will be displayed throughout the stores.

“This holiday season, it is more important to us than ever to provide holiday cheer to the elderly in the care homes,” said Jason Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of Old Time Pottery. “Our customers are rooted in their communities, and it is out hope that this shines through with Big-Hearted Bins. Most of the people living in homes are unable to shop for themselves, so their communities are eager to bring it home to them.”

A community-wide campaign launched in 2020, Big-Hearted Bins has provided support its local community by donating home décor and essential supplies across all stores through unique partnerships. During the 2020 Big-Hearted Bins Holiday campaign, over 1 million dollars of donations were made to the senior centers.

For learn more about the Big-Hearted Bins, or to see the full list of participating senior centers, please visit oldtimepottery.com/bigheartedbins.

