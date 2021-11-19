Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Truck Week returns to the Grand Strand, organizers willing to work around noise ordinance

By Laura Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were busy setting up Thursday for the kickoff of Myrtle Beach Truck Week.

The event brings truck lovers from across the country to show off their upgraded rides, but some of those rides come with extra noise.

Truck enthusiasts say they feel trucks get a bad reputation for that excessive noise and flashiness, so they’re hoping to break that stigma and share their livelihood with others.

“There are some bad eggs, unfortunately, and I don’t agree with the things that they do. We do our best as promoters and showgoers and truck enthusiasts that are here for the love of the show to try to keep that order as much as possible,” said Mark Wickline of Atlantic City Truck Meet.

Now with all the trucks coming in, the city made sure to gently remind visitors on Facebook about its noise ordinance rules.

“It’s a reminder to folks that we do have a noise ordinance in place, excessive noise, loud noise is considered for a violation and we will write tickets for that,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

While these trucks can be louder and are meant for being showcased, organizers of the event say they are proactive with following the noise ordinance, sharing the city’s ordinance with their vendors, post about it on their social media.

They also said they’ll do everything they can to respect the city.

“We still kind of work with the police department and do what we can do and ask everyone to definitely come here and follow the rules and be respectful. Give us a place to keep having the show year after year, try to put something on for everybody,” said Austin Elkins, one of the event’s organizers.

“We got tired of the stuff that wasn’t good that was going on, so we decided to take it into our own hands, make our own event, do things right and promote things as a positive thing rather than be a nuisance,” said fellow organizer Hampton Roberts.

Setup for the 3rd annual Myrtle Beach Truck Week begins today and will continue through tomorrow. The event officially kicks off tomorrow night and goes through Saturday.(wmbf)

Setup will continue through Friday with the event kicking off at 5 p.m. Vendors from across the nation are coming in to show their trucks through Saturday.

Organizers say they’re excited that this is the first year they’re going to fill the entire Myrtle Beach Convention Center with trucks.

