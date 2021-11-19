Myrtle Beach police collecting pajamas for kids in honor of fallen officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is warming the hearts of children, while also honoring the memory of two officers killed during the line of duty.

The MBPD is accepting pajama donations for kids through Dec. 10 through an effort called “Jammies to Remember Jacob and Joe.”

The name is a tribute to two fallen MBPD officers. Joe McGarry and Jacob Hancher, for their service across the Myrtle Beach area.

McGarry died in December 2002 at the age of 28, after he was fatally shot in a parking lot on Kings Highway. Hancher, 23, was also fatally shot on Oct. 3, 2020, while responding to a domestic violence call.

Both men are known for their dedication and commitment to serving kids and their families in the Myrtle Beach community. It’s why the department says they’re hosting this unique event in their honor.

MBPD records clerk Allison Ellerbe said the department has collected almost 90 sets of pajamas so far, and there are still a good amount of children who need them as colder temperatures set in.

She also said it’s fitting the drive is named in honor of both fallen officers who would’ve supported the project.

“Jacob and Joe, they were both great guys, well known in the community, loved children interaction, loved their jobs,” Ellerbe said. “It’s nice to do something in their honor and still have their memories alive and be able to do something very nice that they would, in turn, participate in if it was someone else.”

The department is asking for new pajamas that still have a tag on them, ranging from 3T to adult sizes.

“That way we can give some to the kids in need plus their siblings and parents if they’re in need also,” Ellerbe said.

The pajamas will be donated to students in need within Myrtle Beach schools from Pre-K through high school.

Anyone willing to donate is asked to drop off the new, unused pajamas at the front desk lobby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

