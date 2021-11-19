Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A good Samaritan helped authorities track down 3-year-old Noah Clare, a missing boy from Tennessee who was the subject of an Amber Alert, along with 16-year-old Amber Clare.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday on Twitter that the two had been discovered “safe and sound” outside of the town of San Clemente. Noah’s father, Jacob Clare, was taken into custody, officials added.

Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach who were “strikingly similar” to the trio she had seen in pictures circulating on social media in connection to the Amber Alert.

Bonin said she thought for sure they would already have left the area and continued to her son’s school. She dropped him off, but something in her gut told her to go back to where she saw them.

“I just want to say to everybody ... that you just have to trust your instinct and your gut when you see these things,” Bonin said during a news conference. “Because I almost didn’t act upon it.”

She went back and took a photo of the little boy, man and teen she had seen. She called dispatch and was quickly connected to police in the area.

“I continued then after to head back to school to volunteer, and again, I turned back around because I thought, ‘I can’t leave. I have to make sure I follow them and wait until I know whether it is (them) or not,’” Bonin said.

Law enforcement followed up with Bonin about 10-15 minutes later and had Jacob Clare in custody.

“It was just a really good feeling ... I have children of my own, and I would want somebody to do the same,” Bonin said, adding that she couldn’t stop shaking and tearing up.

Noah and Amber’s family members flew to California for an emotional reunion with the kids.

Tonight, OC Sheriff investigators were happy to reunite Noah with his family. Thank you to the Tennessee Bureau of...

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Department, CA on Thursday, November 18, 2021

According to Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, Jacob Clare remains in their custody, pending extradition to a state where he faced charges.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing into whether he will face local charges.

Jacob Clare is accused of kidnapping Noah. According to Noah’s mother, Amber is Jacob’s niece and was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Noah’s mother reported to police Nov. 7 that Jacob, her ex-boyfriend, failed to return their 3-year-old son at the end of a scheduled visit.

On Nov. 8, she applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order, which the court granted, according to the TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. An Endangered Missing Advisory also was issued in California.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Organizers of Myrtle Beach Truck Week say they're willing to work with the city's new noise...
Myrtle Beach Truck Week returns to the Grand Strand, organizers willing to work around noise ordinance

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury begins deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial