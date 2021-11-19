Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in S.C. home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - One of the U.S. Marshals 15 most-wanted has been found dead in the Upstate.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in Seneca after a neighbor went to check on him.

U.S. Marshals said the neighbor found a decomposing body in the home on Jennifer Lane on Nov. 6 and called authorities.

On Nov. 15, an autopsy was done and a fingerprint was obtained and compared to the known fingerprints on file for McLean.

A positive identification was confirmed based on the fingerprint analysis, U.S. Marshals said.

No foul play is suspected in McLean’s death, U.S. Marshals said.

