Most Wanted fugitive ﻿﻿Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in S.C. home

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in...
Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in Seneca after a neighbor went to check on him.(Source: US Marshals)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - One of the U.S. Marshals 15 most-wanted has been found dead in the Upstate.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in Seneca after a neighbor went to check on him.

U.S. Marshals said the neighbor found a decomposing body in the home on Jennifer Lane on Nov. 6 and called authorities.

On Nov. 15, an autopsy was done and a fingerprint was obtained and compared to the known fingerprints on file for McLean.

A positive identification was confirmed based on the fingerprint analysis, U.S. Marshals said.

No foul play is suspected in McLean’s death, U.S. Marshals said.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

