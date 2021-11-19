Hundreds expected at funeral service for late SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime state senator from Florence will be laid to rest Friday.

The funeral of late Sen. Hugh Leatherman will be held at 3 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center, located at 201 South Dargan St. in Florence. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the service, according to The Associated Press.

A reception held by Leatherman’s family will be held following the service.

WMBF News will stream the funeral live on this page, as well as on Facebook.

Leatherman, the oldest and seen as the state’s most powerful legislative lawmaker, died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. Officials said the Florence native had recently gone through surgery, but it was discovered he had “an advanced and aggressive” cancer.

PAST COVERAGE:

Leatherman was first elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1980 as a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party in the following decade. At the time of his death, Leatherman was in his 11th term representing the Florence area.

Parking will be limited, and those wishing to attend are asked to arrive early.

