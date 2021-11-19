Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hundreds expected at funeral service for late SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina's oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime state senator from Florence will be laid to rest Friday.

The funeral of late Sen. Hugh Leatherman will be held at 3 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center, located at 201 South Dargan St. in Florence. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the service, according to The Associated Press.

A reception held by Leatherman’s family will be held following the service.

WMBF News will stream the funeral live on this page, as well as on Facebook.

Leatherman, the oldest and seen as the state’s most powerful legislative lawmaker, died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. Officials said the Florence native had recently gone through surgery, but it was discovered he had “an advanced and aggressive” cancer.

PAST COVERAGE:

Leatherman was first elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1980 as a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party in the following decade. At the time of his death, Leatherman was in his 11th term representing the Florence area.

Parking will be limited, and those wishing to attend are asked to arrive early.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Florence robbery suspect
Police: Armed robbery suspect held up Florence store, forced clerk into bathroom

Latest News

.
House of Hope works to recoup after donation box robbed, vandalized
.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim