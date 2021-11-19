Homeowner shot during home invasion in Marion County, deputies say
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating an alleged home invasion that happened during the overnight hours in Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning the incident occurred at a home on Havenwood Road.
After entering the residence, deputies said the suspect opened fire on the homeowner.
The homeowner’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The sheriff office’s K-9 team responded to the scene, but the suspect was not located, deputies said.
If you have any information on the incident, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8399.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.