Furry Friends Friday: Purr & Pour Cat Cafe

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -Calling all cat lovers! If you are looking to adopt a cat or spend quality time with cats then Purr & Pour Cat Cafe in Georgetown is for you.

Right now, they have something special going on for the holidays. Adopt-A-Palooza is happening from November 20th-November 30th. Cats can be adopted for 20 dollars!

Purr & Pour Cat Cafe is open Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm and Sundays 1pm-5pm.

Learn more at www.purrandpour.com.

