Fundraiser for Wreaths Across America - Pet Pictures with Santa

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina has an opportunity for all the pet-lovers out there to take their pet’s picture taken with Santa.

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Place: The Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Cost: $15 (cash or checks made payable to Wreaths Across America)

Additional Information: This event is only for pictures of your pets with Santa. Bring your own cell phone or camera. Santa is donating all the proceeds to Wreaths Across America!!

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still order wreaths by completing the attached form and sending it to the address on the form so that it is received by November 19th. Please note that checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America.

Completed forms and checks should be mailed to Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, P.O. Box 30307, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.

If you have a loved one buried at Florence National Cemetery and would like your sponsored wreath to be placed on their gravesite, you may include the information with your mail-in order, or contact Sharon Russell at either 843-347-1024 or bsmcc.slrussell@gmail.com, to provide the information.

