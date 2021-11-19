Submit a Tip
Florence police seek information after deadly hit-and-run crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are seeking information after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Dixie and Bunch streets around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Florence police.

Police said they found a ‘seriously injured’ victim at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

According to the release, the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information on the crash, contact Florence Police Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

