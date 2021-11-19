FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day warmer than where we will be this afternoon! Our official high temperature occurred at midnight with temperatures in the low-mid 60s. As the northwesterly winds continue to be breezy today, temperatures will continue to fall this morning and into the afternoon.

Highs will remain cool for the afternoon. It's going to be a breezy day. (WMBF)

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s as we start the day. Winds will be breezy and keep temperatures in check this afternoon. Our afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The weekend isn't terrible! We're back into the 60s after a COLD start to the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

The effects of the cold front will begin to be felt even more as we head into tonight. It’s a chilly night on tap as lows drop down into the lower 30s inland. On the beaches, our low will drop down to 39°. After a chilly start to the day, Saturday’s highs will climb into the lower 60s. The warming trend will only continue Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A few more clouds will begin to arrive by the second half of Sunday.

Freezing temperatures will work down all the way to the beaches by early next week. (WMBF)

Another and more powerful front will arrive across the area on Monday. This front will bring in just a few isolated showers Monday before ushering in the coldest air so far this season. High temperatures on Tuesday will barely get out of the 40s with morning wind chills in the 20s. The risk of frost and freezing temperatures will extend all the way to the beaches by Tuesday night. It’s going to be a cold stretch of weather to start the week. Thankfully, highs will climb into the low-mid 60s for Thanksgiving.

Highs will rebound into the 60s by Thursday and Friday after a COLD start to next week. (WMBF)

