Extra Point Scoreboard: SCHSL third round, SCISA state finals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The road to state titles has grown even more narrow for several high school football teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Friday brings the third round of the SCHSL playoffs to determine who will play in next week’s Lower State and Lower State championship games. Meanwhile, Trinity Collegiate will play for a SCISA Class 3A title against Hammond at Charleston Southern.

Check back to this page for updates throughout the night!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Playoff seedings are in parentheses.

SCHSL CLASS 4A

(2) Beaufort at (1) Myrtle Beach

(3) West Florence at (2) Hartsville

SCHSL CLASS 3A

(1) Oceanside Collegiate at (1) Dillon

SCHSL CLASS 2A

(1) Silver Bluff at (1) Cheraw

SCHSL CLASS 1A

(2) Ridge Spring-Monetta at (1) Lamar

SCISA CLASS 3A STATE FINALS

Trinity Collegiate vs. Hammond, 7 p.m.

