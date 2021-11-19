Submit a Tip
Dillon County woman arrested for fraudulent tax filings

Claire Coward Allen
Claire Coward Allen(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Dillon County woman Friday on five counts of willfully preparing false returns.

According to SCDOR, 57-year-old Claire Coward Allen was a resident of Florence County at the time of the alleged crimes.

SCDOR says during tax years 2014 through 2018, Allen prepared and filed joint South Carolina Income Tax returns for her spouse and herself. Through their investigation, SCDOR agents determined that during this time period Allen reported a combined total of $293,882 in false Schedule A and Schedule C deductions.

According to SCDOR, Allen filed the returns without the consent or knowledge of her spouse and resulted in the failure to pay approximately $26,352 in Income Tax due to the state.

Allen was taken to the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or $500 per count plus the cost of prosecution.

