Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Company transforming Grand Strand hotels, motels into affordable housing

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hotels and motels are now helping create more affordable housing options across the Grand Strand area.

A boutique investment firm specialized in income-producing residential and commercial real estate is leading the project efforts.

NDH Capital is transforming several hotel and motel properties into apartment complexes.

Company president Roy Assaf told WMBF News on Thursday that it’s part of their long-term plan to provide affordable housing options for families in the Myrtle Beach area. The company has years of experience acquiring hotels and turning them into apartments, including properties along Chester Street in Myrtle Beach and in Conway.

Assaf says NHD Capital just purchased three additional hotel/motel Grand Strand properties for a total of 254 units, one building in Carolina Forest and another two along Ocean Boulevard, to expand the housing options.

The properties will be renamed as part of the Pacer Communities branding.

Assaf said what makes these soon-to-be apartment complexes affordable is the overall cost of living for the tenants, ranging from $800-$1200 per month.

All utilities will be included and the space will come furnished.

“We really clean up the areas, the reputation of the hotels,” said Assaf. “We stabilize them with long-term tenants that we screen well. We’re renovating properties. So we’re offering the community and the city [these housing options] that go along with their plans to revitalize the area.”

“We have done a lot of this type of work across the country,” added NHD Capital managing member Shai Schlusselberg. “One of the biggest issues in the hotel business is you have to accept everybody no conditions, you don’t know who’s staying there. When you’re getting into a multi-family, you want to create a safe and clean environment. Make sure you screen the tenants, make sure everyone qualifies and abide by the rules so we can provide a healthy and safe environment.”

The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach says Horry County itself has a shortage of affordable housing options, which trickles down to those prospective residents in the housing authority’s jurisdiction who are trying to find a home.

“It’s a desperate situation,” said Carol McCall, operations director for the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach. “Think about somebody who’s been waiting for years to get a voucher. They’ve been working in Myrtle Beach, they’re living outside the jurisdiction because it’s the only way they could afford a place to live, they’ve been traveling long distances to get to work. They’re really hoping for a place closer to work. They finally get the voucher and there are no units available.”

McCall says NHD Capital is taking steps in the right direction towards addressing this issue.

“Most of the properties Roy is purchasing are old hotels, which means they’re usually studios or maybe one-bedrooms. It’s got to be safe and inhabitable. Not only must it have to be something affordable. It’s also something that must pass inspection and that’s something he’s been paying attention to.”

NHD Capital says right now they have close to 350 units total in the area, and they plan to acquire 1,000 more over the next two years.

The housing authority said they’ll be opening the pre-application lottery waiting list for housing choice vouchers in January. They’re encouraging people to visit the organization’s website regularly to apply online and find more information.

For more information about the leasing options for the apartments, contact the property management team, J&P Asset Management at (843) 903-4007.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim