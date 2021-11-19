Coastal Carolina men’s basketball falls at UNC-Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and fell 65-53 to UNCW in a defensive-oriented game.

The Chants shot 34 percent (19-56) from the floor and that included only knocking down three of their 15 three-point attempts. The cold shooting didn’t stop in the field as CCU could only manage 52 percent (12-23) from the free-throw line.

CCU (1-1) trailed most of the way but did manage to cut the lead to five (44-39) midway through the second half, but that would be as close as they would get.

Vince Cole led the Chants with 12 points and Essam Mostafa picked up his second double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds as CCU outrebounded UNCW 44-41. Rudi Williams also scored 10 points in the loss.

UNCW (2-2) didn’t shoot much better finishing the game shooting 38 percent (22-58) from the field. A big difference in the game was the home team’s ability to knock down seven three-point field goals, outscoring CCU 21-9 from long-distance.

UNCW’s bench had a 24-9 scoring advantage with Jaylen Sims scoring a game-high 13 points. Shykeim Phillips tallied 11 and Trazarien White added 10.

UNCW trailed early 9-2, but used an 18-0 run midway through the first half to open up a double-digit lead (20-9) The Seahawks hit five three-point field goals in the run and finished the first half with six threes.

Sims scored nine points on three, three-pointers to lead UNCW in the opening half. Jamahri Harvey also was a factor off of the Seahawks bench with seven points as UNCW’s reserves out-scored CCU’s bench 20-6.

CCU only shot 32 percent in the first half, hitting one of its 11 three-point attempts. Cole had seven to lead the Chants and Will Lakayi had four.

The Chants committed 10 turnovers which led to eight UNCW points.

The Chanticleers will be back on the court Tuesday, Nov. 23 when they face the winner of Jacksonville State and Valparaiso in the second round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.