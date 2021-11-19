Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball falls at UNC-Wilmington

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and fell 65-53 to UNCW in a defensive-oriented game.

The Chants shot 34 percent (19-56) from the floor and that included only knocking down three of their 15 three-point attempts. The cold shooting didn’t stop in the field as CCU could only manage 52 percent (12-23) from the free-throw line.

CCU (1-1) trailed most of the way but did manage to cut the lead to five (44-39) midway through the second half, but that would be as close as they would get.

Vince Cole led the Chants with 12 points and Essam Mostafa picked up his second double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds as CCU outrebounded UNCW 44-41. Rudi Williams also scored 10 points in the loss.

UNCW (2-2) didn’t shoot much better finishing the game shooting 38 percent (22-58) from the field. A big difference in the game was the home team’s ability to knock down seven three-point field goals, outscoring CCU 21-9 from long-distance.

UNCW’s bench had a 24-9 scoring advantage with Jaylen Sims scoring a game-high 13 points. Shykeim Phillips tallied 11 and Trazarien White added 10.

UNCW trailed early 9-2, but used an 18-0 run midway through the first half to open up a double-digit lead (20-9) The Seahawks hit five three-point field goals in the run and finished the first half with six threes.

Sims scored nine points on three, three-pointers to lead UNCW in the opening half. Jamahri Harvey also was a factor off of the Seahawks bench with seven points as UNCW’s reserves out-scored CCU’s bench 20-6.

CCU only shot 32 percent in the first half, hitting one of its 11 three-point attempts. Cole had seven to lead the Chants and Will Lakayi had four.

The Chants committed 10 turnovers which led to eight UNCW points.

The Chanticleers will be back on the court Tuesday, Nov. 23 when they face the winner of Jacksonville State and Valparaiso in the second round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
This year‘s tournaments and features teams from Oklahoma, Davidson, Utah State, New Mexico...
Myrtle Beach Invitational returns to HTC Center after being canceled in 2020
The Titans are going for their 2nd state title in the last 3 years.
Trinity Collegiate set for rematch with Hammond in SCISA Class 3A championship game
Johnson County CC transfer Jaland Whitehead
JUCO transfer Jaland Whitehead signs with CCU men’s basketball