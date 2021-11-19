Carolina Limo & Coach has been along the Grand Strand for nearly 15 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Carolina Limo & Coach has a wide selection available for your transportation needs.

From limos to coaches, party buses, and even trollies. Come along with us to learn about everything they offer and ride in style with us on GST!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.